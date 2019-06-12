French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been ordered to stand trial for tweeting pictures of Daesh atrocities, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Le Pen shared the gruesome images a few weeks after Daesh terrorists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris in November 2015.

A judge in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre ordered that the National Rally leader stand trial on charges of circulating "violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity" and that can be viewed by a minor.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of $85,000.

Last year, an investigative magistrate called for Le Pen to undergo psychiatric tests in connection with the Daesh tweets.

The 50-year-old trained lawyer, whose party topped France’s vote in the recent European elections, has denounced the case as a violation of her freedom of expression.