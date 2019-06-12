WORLD
3 MIN READ
France's Le Pen to go on trial for tweeting gruesome Daesh images
The far-right leader shared graphic images of atrocities committed by the terror group only a few weeks after it claimed an attack which killed 130 people in Paris.
France's Le Pen to go on trial for tweeting gruesome Daesh images
In this file photo taken on May 26, 2019, French far-right Rassemblement National President and member of Parliament Marine Le Pen leaves the polling station after casting her vote for the European Parliament elections in Henin-Beaumont. / AFP
Samar SayyidSamar Sayyid
June 12, 2019

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been ordered to stand trial for tweeting pictures of Daesh atrocities, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Le Pen shared the gruesome images a few weeks after Daesh terrorists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris in November 2015.

A judge in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre ordered that the National Rally leader stand trial on charges of circulating "violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity" and that can be viewed by a minor.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of $85,000.

Last year, an investigative magistrate called for Le Pen to undergo psychiatric tests in connection with the Daesh tweets.

The 50-year-old trained lawyer, whose party topped France’s vote in the recent European elections, has denounced the case as a violation of her freedom of expression.

RECOMMENDED

She tweeted the images after a French journalist drew a comparison between Daesh and her party.

One of the pictures she shared showed the body of James Foley, an American journalist beheaded by the group.

Another showed a man in an orange jumpsuit being run over by a tank, and the third a Jordanian pilot being burned alive in a cage.

The prospect of a trial is a further legal blow for Le Pen, who was ordered last month to reimburse the European Parliament nearly 300,000 euros in funds she was accused of defrauding the EU.

The parliament claimed she used funds destined for EU parliamentary assistants to pay an aide for work carried out in France.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm