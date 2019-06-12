The Renaissance genius Leonardo Da Vinci passed away in May 1519, and on the 500-year commemoration of his death, museums and media have reflected on his life’s legacy. At the same time, Da Vinci is also making the news as the painting Salvator Mundi, drawn by him or one of his assistants, has allegedly been installed in the yacht of Saudi crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, instead of its planned destination, Abu Dhabi’s branch of the Louvre.

While attention has focused on the Mona Lisa or the Last Supper, and now the Salvator Mundi, one of his many unrealised projects was a proposed bridge in Istanbul.

His life’s legacy demonstrates that even while the physical bridge was never built, his overtures to the Sultan symbolise his construction of a cultural bridge between Renaissance Italy and the Ottoman Empire.

A bridge for the Sultan

In his lifetime Da Vinci had numerous, powerful patrons, from the Duke of Milan to the King of France. But he had also sought the patronage of Sultan Bayezid II in 1502.

Either during Da Vinci’s sojourn in Venice or Rome, he submitted designs to the Ottoman Sultan for a bridge to span the Golden Horn inlet of the Bosphorus, in order to link the districts of Eminonu to Karakoy.

I, your faithful servant, understand that it has been your intention to erect a bridge from Galata to Stambul, but that this has not been done because there were no experts available. I, your faithful servant, know how to do it. - Leonardo Da Vinci's letter to Sultan Bayezid II - 1502 (Topkapi Archives)

As specified by Ludwig H. Heydenreich in his book, Leonardo the Inventor, the Sultan was exasperated by Da Vinci’s project and rejected as it was too advanced for its time. DaVinci’s plans included a parabolic curve, keystone arch, and a pressed bow, a method that would not be developed until 300 years later.

Da Vinci’s rival, Michelangelo, was invited to design the bridge, as well as paint and sculpt for Ottoman Selim I, but he was already committed to another project. In 1506 Pope Julius II had commissioned Michelangelo to work on Saint Peter’s Basilica. If history had gone in a different direction, art history would have had a portrait of Selim I instead of the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

If Da Vinci’s first bridge plan was not ambitious enough, he even proposed building a bridge across continents: “I plan to build a suspension bridge across the Bosphorus to allow people to travel between Europe and Asia. By the power of God, I hope you will believe my words.” That project was not realised until 1973, which was then the fourth largest suspension bridge in the world.

The design for the smaller bridge did serve as an inspiration to Norwegian artist Vebjorn Sand, who used Da Vinci’s design for the construction of a pedestrian walkway in As, Norway, the first civil-engineering project based on a Leonardo sketch.

“Da Vinci’s Demons”

While Da Vinci’s bridge may be a forgotten footnote of history, his relationship with the Ottomans served as the basis for the plot of a historical fantasy series on the Starz TV network based loosely on his life, “Da Vinci’s Demons,” which aired from 2013 to 2015.