Indian authorities evacuated tens of thousands of people on Wednesday as a severe cyclone in the Arabian Sea approached the western state of Gujarat, lashing the coast with high winds and heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Vayu, named after the Hindi word for wind, was poised to glance the Gujarat coast on Thursday afternoon as India's second major storm of the season.

Winds gusting up to 180 kilometres (112 miles) per hour were forecast and a storm surge up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) above astronomical tides, which would inundate low-lying areas, according to the India Meteorological Department.

K Sathi Devi, the New Delhi-based government scientist in charge of monitoring the cyclone, said a low-pressure system over the ocean was causing water to "get piled up."

When the storm makes landfall, so will the accumulated sea water, she said, threatening to flood roads and uproot trees, contaminate drinking water supplies, and disrupt communications and power supplies.

Vayu was forecast to skirt the coast as it travelled west toward Pakistan, retaining its intensity for as long as 12 hours as it straddled land and sea.

"Very strong wind will likely remain for a longer period," said R.K. Jenamani, another government scientist. "It's a very unique kind of system."

Warnings and preparations

In the ancient city of Dwarka, where many Hindu pilgrims travel every year to pray at a temple considered the centre of Lord Krishna's kingdom, a rescue worker from India's National Disaster Response Force warned children to leave the beach.

After India's home minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Tuesday with government and military officials, the air force airlifted 40 National Disaster Response Force rescue and relief teams to the western coast.