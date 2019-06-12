A Syrian doctor has started his own initiative to help displaced people in the northern town of Atme, Idlib province.

Dalama Ali, an anesthesiologist in an Idlib hospital, launched a campaign on Facebook to help raise money and purchase tents for the displaced.

During the past six weeks, more than 300,000 Syrians have been displaced in the north-west following the regime's bombing of the last opposition and rebel-held areas of the country.

Almost 60 medical facilities have either been damaged or closed, and dozens of local and international humanitarian organisations have suspended operations recently in the conflict zone.