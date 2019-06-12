WORLD
Syrian doctor launches Facebook campaign to raise funds for IDPs
Dalama Ali started the fund collection to buy tents for internally displaced people in Atme, Idlib. Syrian regime attacks in the north-west have displaced over 300,000 people.
Anesthesiologist Dalama Ali helps displaced people in northern Syria. (Screen capture) / TRTWorld
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 12, 2019

A Syrian doctor has started his own initiative to help displaced people in the northern town of Atme, Idlib province.

Dalama Ali, an anesthesiologist in an Idlib hospital, launched a campaign on Facebook to help raise money and purchase tents for the displaced.

During the past six weeks, more than 300,000 Syrians have been displaced in the north-west following the regime's bombing of the last opposition and rebel-held areas of the country.

Almost 60 medical facilities have either been damaged or closed, and dozens of local and international humanitarian organisations have suspended operations recently in the conflict zone.

Aid organisations in the area struggle to meet the growing demand for relief.

TRT World'sObaida Hitto has more from Atme.

