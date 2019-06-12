Syrian regime air defence shot down a number of Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country early on Wednesday, news agencySANA said.

The attack was launched around 2300 GMT (2 am local time Wednesday) against the Tal al Hara sector located near the occupied Golan Heights. The regime-run news agency said there had been no casualties.

SANA did not specify what had been targeted in the strikes.

It also accused Israel of conducting an "electronic war" and "jamming" Syrian radars.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria since the beginning of the conflict in 2011, targeting forces loyal to Bashar al Assad and the regime's allies Iran and Hezbollah.