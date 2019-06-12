WORLD
Syrian regime says air defence 'downed' Israel missiles
The missiles targetted Tal al Hara sector located near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to regime-run SANA news agency, which reported no casualties.
An Israeli military ambulance drives past tanks in occupied Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, on May 10, 2018. / AP Archive
By Mostafa Rachwani
June 12, 2019

Syrian regime air defence shot down a number of Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country early on Wednesday, news agencySANA said.

The attack was launched around 2300 GMT (2 am local time Wednesday) against the Tal al Hara sector located near the occupied Golan Heights. The regime-run news agency said there had been no casualties. 

SANA did not specify what had been targeted in the strikes.

It also accused Israel of conducting an "electronic war" and "jamming" Syrian radars.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria since the beginning of the conflict in 2011, targeting forces loyal to Bashar al Assad and the regime's allies Iran and Hezbollah.

Israel's fight with Iran

Earlier this month, Israel struck multiple positions held by regime forces over a period of 24 hours, killing 15 combatants according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In January, it launched strikes on Iranian positions in Syria in what it said was a response to an Iranian missile strike from inside the country.

That attack killed 21 people, mostly Iranians.  

Israel says it is determined to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs Assad in the country's eight-year war, which has left more than 370,000 people dead and displaced millions. 

SOURCE:AFP
