Iceland beat Turkey 2-1 at home in Group H in EURO 2020 qualifiers on Tuesday evening.

At Laugardalsvoellur Stadium in Keflavik, the home team scored the opening goal in the 21st minute, when Johann Gudmundsson's curved free-kick cross towards Turkey's back met with Ragnar Sigurdsson, who had the finishing header to lead Iceland 1-0 against Turkey.

Sigurdsson grew Iceland's lead to 2-0 in the 32nd minute with another header, this time a tap-in.

Turkey replied with a header goal of its own in the 40th minute, as Dorukhan Tokoz scored to bring Turkey back into the contest.

The game was Turkey's first loss in the group after three wins in a row.

Turkey has 9 points in 4 matches in Group H in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

On Saturday, Turkey defeated the defending world champions France for the first time in its history 2-0 to lead Group H in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

In their other group matches so far, Turkey defeated Albania 2-0 and beat Moldova 4-0.