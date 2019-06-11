WORLD
1 MIN READ
China flooding kills at least 19 – state media
Rainfall was expected to intensify through Thursday in the Guangxi region, the weather bureau said, according to Xinhua.
China flooding kills at least 19 – state media
This aerial photo taken shows a general view of submerged buildings after heavy rain caused flooding in Rongan in China's southern Guangxi region. (June 9, 2019) / AFP
By Azaera Amza
June 11, 2019

Flooding caused by torrential rains has killed at least 19 people in southern China, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

In the Guangxi region, which borders Vietnam, week-long downpours triggered floods in six cities, killing 12 and affecting more than 570,000 people, Xinhua said, citing the regional emergency management department.

It added that houses collapsed and crops were damaged.

RECOMMENDED

Rainfall was expected to intensify through Thursday, the regional weather bureau said, according to Xinhua.

In neighbouring Guangdong province, seven people were killed and one was missing as heavy rain destroyed roads and toppled houses, the report added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation