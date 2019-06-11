Hundreds of thousands of Syrians had to take refuge in camps near the Turkish border due to rising clashes in northwestern Syria since April, a UN agency said on Tuesday.

"Northwestern Syria has seen a dramatic escalation of conflict since late April affecting northern Hama, southern Idlib and western Aleppo governorates," the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN's food-assistance branch, said in a statement.

“The situation has forced more than 300,000 people to flee; most heading towards the IDP [internally displaced person] camps in northern Idlib governorate close to the Turkish border,” the statement said.

It also noted that the surge in violence also interrupted WFP operations in several areas – especially in southern parts of Idlib – and authorities have been unable to reach some 7,000 people in the Madiq castle area in northern Hama governorate since May.

"Worryingly, agriculture has also been severely impacted, with satellite-based assessments indicating that at least 18,000 acres of farmland have been burnt in recent weeks," it added.

