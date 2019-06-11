Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov walked free from a Moscow police building on Tuesday after authorities dropped drug charges against him, and he wept as he thanked supporters gathered outside.

"A huge thank you for your support," Golunov told journalists and supporters as he walked out of the gates with tears running down his cheeks.

He vowed to continue his reporting for Meduza independent news site, saying, "I will continue the work I was doing. I will be doing investigations because I have to justify the trust of those who supported me."

Russian police dropped drug charges against Golunov, a rare U-turn by the authorities in the face of anger from his supporters who alleged he was framed for his reporting and threatened to stage a mass protest in Moscow.

Dangerous existence

Russian journalists critical of authorities have led a dangerous existence since the 1990s – sometimes threatened, physically attacked, and even murdered for their work.

But the crude way supporters said Golunov was set up triggered an unusual show of media unity and an uncharacteristically swift response from authorities nervous about social unrest at a time when President Vladimir Putin already faces disquiet over living standards.