Translation plays a crucial role in international politics as was recently highlighted in the US media with claims that President Trump’s interpreter could be subpoenaed to divulge what was discussed in private meetings between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Translation generally remains an obscure practice with little consideration given to its political significance or its complexity.

This is mainly due to the widely held view that translation is an unbiased practice in transferring a message from one language into another, an almost mechanised act, which produces translations that are equals to their originals.

However, contrary to this oversimplification, translation is a complex two-stage cognitive process of inferring meaning and then formulating that inferred meaning in a language that is different in terms of its linguistic and cultural composition.

What is crucial but generally not considered, is both of these stages can be influenced, in varying degrees, by ideology and the clearest proof of this is in the differences found in the various translations of the same political or religious texts. This is significant because the threads of translation are interwoven throughout our lives.

Consider, for example, the many instances we can access religious texts, foreign news stories, technological information and political speeches only through translation.

Furthermore, due to the potential malleability of translation coupled with its obscurity, it can be utilised to manipulate perception clandestinely. In this regard, translation has been a useful tool of statecraft in influencing public opinion and legitimising ideological agendas.

A good example of this is how the Athenian concept of democracy was altered to propagate hierarchical systems of governance in England. It was through translation that the meaning of democracy was tacitly changed from a system of governance administrated by the many to a system of governance that considers the many.

Likewise, translation has also been used to alter society’s morality. For example, in the middle of the last century, there was a shift in almost all Bible translations, from the use of the more encompassing word ‘kill’ in the translation of the sixth commandment to the more restrictive word ‘murder’, which ultimately legitimised killing in war.

Also, the newly formed Turkish Republic’s initial appeal to Mehmet Akif to translate the Quran into Turkish can be seen as part of the broader ideological agenda to cement nationalist and secularist policies of the period by replacing the use of Arabic with Turkish in acts of Islamic worship.

Serving agendas

In line with these uses of translation, it was also an essential factor in legitimising the official 9/11 narrative and imprinting it onto the western social psyche. For example, translation was crucial in keeping the fear of attacks by Al Qaeda alive with the translation of their communiques appearing in the media throughout the 2000s.

Also, after doubts began to emerge following the Obama administration’s claim that they had killed Osama bin Laden in May 2011, it was a translation of an Al Qaeda communique released to the media by an organisation called SITE intelligence that authenticated the administration’s narrative.

However, the translation’s most decisive role was in the establishment of the central premise of the 9/11 narrative, put forward by the Bush administration, that bin Laden was responsible for the attacks.

The first piece of evidence supporting this foundational claim came in the form of a video known as the ‘Bin Laden confession tape’ which was released in mid-December 2001.

For example, on the 12th December 2001, the BBC reported that: "Vice President Dick Cheney and other American officials have described the amateurish video - believed to have been filmed at a dinner last month - as a 'smoking gun' that leaves 'no doubt' about the al-Qaeda leader's guilt."

The significance of the release of this tape cannot be overstated because at the time it was the only piece of tangible evidence in the public domain supporting the official narrative. Accordingly, on the 14th of December, a day after the US Department of Defense released the translation of the tape, segments of it which directly supported the Bush administration’s claim were extensively circulated in the news media.

For example, The New York Times reported that: "On the tape, Mr. bin Laden, 44, indicated that the men who carried out the plot knew they were on what he called a 'martyrdom operation,' but did not have details of the mission until the last minute. 'We asked each of them to go to America, but they didn't know anything about the operation, not even one letter,' Mr. bin Laden said."