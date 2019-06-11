WORLD
Pakistan MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London
Fugitive head of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, who was arrested from his residence by a team of Scotland Yard, is also wanted in Pakistan in murder, terrorism, hate-speech and many other cases.
Altaf Hussain once ruled Karachi, the country's commercial capital, with an iron fist, shutting down the entire city in mere seconds with the help of his loyal workers. / Reuters Archive
June 11, 2019

Pakistan's self-exiled leader Altaf Hussain was arrested on Tuesday from his residence in London, local media and security officials reported.

Hussain, who has been living in exile for more than 25 years, leads the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a party influential in urban areas of Pakistan's southern province of Sindh, including its restive port city of Karachi.

He was arrested in an early morning raid by a team of the Scotland Yard, broadcaster Geo News reported quoting London Metropolitan Police.

The arrest has sent shockwaves across Pakistan as Hussain once ruled Karachi, the country's commercial capital, with an iron fist, shutting down the entire city in mere seconds with the help of his loyal workers.

Hussain, who is wanted by Pakistani security forces in multiple cases relating to murder, terrorism, inciting violence, and money laundering, has been shifted to a police station in London.

He is also facing inquiries for money laundering and delivering a hate speech to his supporters via telephone after the 2013 general elections.

Extradition request

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Authority has sent an extradition request to the UK government for Hussain.

Hussain's party was splintered in two factions in 2016 after a series of anti-Pakistan and anti-military speeches. His loyalists formed the London faction, while dissidents are based in Pakistan.

The MQM, which claims to represent the Urdu-speaking migrants who moved to Pakistan with the partition of India in 1947, has often been accused of being involved in violence, with Hussain at the helm.

Linked to Karachi carnage 

His party is linked to carnage in Karachi on May 12, 2007 which killed over 50 people on the occasion of a lawyers rally to welcome then deposed chief justice of the Supreme Court Iftikhar Chaudhry. Hussain is also accused of masterminding the murder of his close aide and the party's former secretary-general Imran Farooq, who was stabbed to death in 2010 in London.

The party had managed to win majority seats in elections from Karachi – the country's commercial capital – from 1988 to 2013, however it conceded a huge blow in the 2018 elections at the hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party.

SOURCE:AA
