Indian authorities on Tuesday spotted the wreckage of a plane missing with 13 air force personnel aboard after days of searching a remote mountainous region close to China.

The Soviet-built AN-32 plane, carrying eight crew and five passengers, disappeared from radar on June 3, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, prompting a frantic search by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and ground teams.

"Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants & establish survivors." the IAF said on Twitter.

Desperate authorities last week announced a cash reward of $8,000 for any information about the plane.