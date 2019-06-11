WORLD
India finds wreckage of military plane missing with 13 on board
Indian Air Force helicopter spots wreckage of plane that went missing last week in remote mountains bordering China with officials trying to determine fate of 13 people on board.
The Soviet-built AN-32 plane, carrying eight crew and five passengers, disappeared from radar on June 3, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. / Reuters
By Ali Riza SAN
June 11, 2019

Indian authorities on Tuesday spotted the wreckage of a plane missing with 13 air force personnel aboard after days of searching a remote mountainous region close to China.

The Soviet-built AN-32 plane, carrying eight crew and five passengers, disappeared from radar on June 3, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, prompting a frantic search by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and ground teams.

"Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants & establish survivors." the IAF said on Twitter.

Desperate authorities last week announced a cash reward of $8,000 for any information about the plane.

They also urged village chiefs to organise search parties to scour the Mechuka jungle in the mountainous region.

The twin-engine plane lost contact with ground control 35 minutes after taking off.

In 2016, another AN-32 – flying from Chennai to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands – went missing above the Bay of Bengal. 

It had 29 people aboard and was never found.

SOURCE:AFP
