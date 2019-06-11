Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who was killed in Malaysia in 2017, had been an informant for the US Central Intelligence Agency, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The Journal cited an unnamed "person knowledgeable about the matter" for the report, and said many details of Kim Jong-nam's relationship with the CIA remained unclear.

Reuters said it could not independently confirm the story. The CIA declined to comment.

TRT World’s Bruce Harrison is following the story from the South Korean capital, Seoul.

The Journal quoted the person as saying "There was a nexus" between the CIA and Kim Jong-nam.

"Several former US officials said the half brother, who had lived outside of North Korea for many years and had no known power base in Pyongyang, was unlikely to be able to provide details of the secretive country's inner workings," the Journal said.

The former officials also said Kim Jong-nam had been almost certainly in contact with security services of other countries, particularly China's, the Journal said.

Kim Jong-nam's role as a CIA informant is mentioned in a new book about Kim Jong-un, "The Great Successor," by Washington Post reporter Anna Fifield that is due to be published on Tuesday.