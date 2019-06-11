Sudan has fallen into anarchy in recent weeks, with at least 100 people horrifically killed by the fearsome Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary unit throughout the normally festive Muslim religious holiday of Eid.

Instead of celebrating, many spent the holidays grieving the deaths of their loved ones as Sudan’s military is emboldened by foreign support.

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) has found regional support from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt; while the remainder of the international community has said little, and done even less to check the rampant violence.

UAE-marked military vehicles were identified throughout Khartoum. In a previous show of support to the military regime, Saudi Arabia and the UAE both pledged $3 billion in assistance to Sudan.

Mahmoud Elmutasim, a political activist, writer and doctor who graduated from the University of Khartoum’s medical school, spoke to TRT World about the shared interests behind Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s interference in the country.

The RSF commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagolo, and Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council, recently carried out visits to Gulf states.

“The UAE and Saudi have deep investments in the Sudanese economy, particularly in agriculture and telecommunications. But it goes deeper than that. They are using our soldiers to fight their war in Yemen, something they would very much like to continue. It’s geopolitics.”

But that’s not all, says Elmutasim.

“There’s another reason that isn’t emphasised enough. Saudi Arabia and the UAE don’t want any democratic countries in the Middle East. Their main target is the idea of democracy itself. Should it ever take root, or become widespread in the Middle East, it will threaten their rule existentially.”

Saudi Arabia and the UAE's involvement in Sudan is characteristic of its counter-revolutionary actions since the beginning of the 'Arab Spring'.

“Sudan is a big country,” he adds. “A successful democracy would have implications for Chad, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt. With a slowly spreading idea, at some point, people in Saudi Arabia and the UAE would want to live in such a democracy.”

The armed bands are primarily made up of former Janjaweed militias who allegedly committed war crimes in Darfur under Omar al Bashir’s command.

As the instability spreads, the death toll rises.

Forty bodies were pulled out of the Nile River, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, a professional association affiliated with protestors, following reports that soldiers from the RSF paramilitary group disposed of their bodies in the river.

Internet access has been completely cut off in Khartoum for multiple days now.

Civil society has continued its non-violent resistance in the face of violent crackdowns, and for Elmutasim, the current violence in Sudan isn’t new. It’s an extension of a bloody past.

He alludes to organised state violence in West Sudan, Darfur and even in Khartoum previously.