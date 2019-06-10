For the moment, the government of Sebastian Kurz is history. After a huge corruption scandal, the now-former chancellor – one of the world's youngest political leaders – was forced to end the coalition between his conservative People's Party and the far-right Freedom Party.

After the Freedom Party left the coalition it supported a no-confidence vote initiated by the Social Democrats. As a result of all of this, a new government, led by the country's first female chancellor, was sworn in this week by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Kurz's government, which lasted one and a half years, was dominated by myriad xenophobic and anti-Muslim policies. Many of them were initiated by the Freedom Party, which took over key ministries like the Interior and Defense Department, and supported by their conservative colleagues, including the former chancellor himself.

Shortly before the revelation of the so-called 'Ibiza gate', the Austrian parliament approved a headscarf ban in primary schools. The legal text refers to any "ideologically or religiously influenced clothing which is associated with the covering of the head."

However, Kurz's government repeatedly made it clear that the law primarily targets the Islamic headscarf.

It also stated that other headwear such as the Jewish kippah or the Sikhs' patka would not be affected by the law. "The law is a signal against political Islam," said Wendelin Molzer, the Freedom Party's former education spokesman. According to Conservative MP Rudolf Taschner, the measure was necessary "to free girls from subjugation."

To satisfy his electorate, Sebastian Kurz initiated anti-Muslim policies well before his chancellorship. In 2016 and 2017, the issue of Islamic preschools in Vienna was omnipresent in Austria's media and political landscape.

Kurz, then foreign secretary and integration minister, claimed that solely Muslim preschools fuel "integration problems" and demanded to abolish them.

A "study" that supported Kurz' allegations turned out to be extremely flawed. However, few places were shut down or were subject to intense surveillance while a pseudo-debate was sparked. During that time, it was not just Kurz or his right-wing extremist Freedom Party that fuelled prejudices against Austrian Muslims but also many politicians and journalists who consider themselves left-wing or liberal.

How Islamophobia became mainstream

Before the Kurz government came to power, Islamophobia had already become mainstream.

In 2017, the conservative and social democratic coalition united behind a new "integration law," which included a so-called "burqa ban" forbidding Muslim women from covering their faces in public spaces. The law also bans women working in public services from wearing the Islamic headscarf, including female police, lawyers and judges.

Contrary to the harsh rhetoric of the government and his far-right ministers, the law does not mention the word "scarf" or explicitly call for its banning. It referred instead, at least in legal terms, to the supposed neutrality of the state on religious matters. But it was abundantly clear to everyone from the proposal's authors that Muslims were their intended target.