Last month in the same holy city of Mecca where the revelation descended and the call to Islam began, some Muslim scholars held a summit under the title of 'The Value of Moderation in the Quran and Sunnah', with the participation of more than 80 muftis from around the world.

The summit was held mere kilometres from the Dhahban prison in Jeddah, where symbols of moderation in the Muslim world such as my father, Salman al Oudeh, and others (three of whom - including my father - the prosecution demanded the death sentence for) are being held.

Most of the values behind this conference to sponsor moderation are noble ones, such as refusing violence, intimidation campaigns using Islam, racism and human rights violations.

These great principles were however recited only a couple of kilometres from the infamous Dhahban prison, where the real symbols of moderation tell a different story.

This conference, sponsored by official institutions, presents essential values in the concluding document like refusing hatred, dictatorship, oppression, and the violation of people’s rights, etc. It also respects the value of the difference of opinion and pluralism and the importance of respecting the other (except when that other is a moderate scholar lying in Dhahban prison who calls for reconciliation).

Is it possible to not be embarrassed by a conference held under these conditions? Is it possible to not feel a contradiction and fear the judgment of history which witnesses this situation and its absurdity?

The scary part of this document, which in theory contradicts pluralism, is the concluding article which calls for a priestly monopoly in Islam and partisanship in fatwa making.

The article reads: "No one can consent the Islamic Ummah’s affairs and speak in its name on its religious affairs and anything connected to them except its ulema who are established in an association such as the association of this document…”

This monopolistic nature over religion, religious knowledge and fatwas bring to mind the Christian church and the Christian experience in Europe’s Dark Ages. That is to say, this instrument of power was not born today in the Arab and Islamic world.

In 2010, King Abdullah - may he rest in peace - decided by royal decree that fatwas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would be limited to only the Council of Senior Scholars. That decision was a disastrous step towards a monopolistic church of Islam, which wants to keep the duty of releasing fatwas to a government institution, appointed by the king himself and run according to his desires, so he may appoint and release who he desires.