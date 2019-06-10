The Kremlin said on Monday it was carefully monitoring the case of detained reporter Ivan Golunov and admitted it threw up a "great number of questions."

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, defended the law-enforcement system in general, saying people make mistakes in separate cases.

"We are carefully monitoring how this case is developing," Peskov told reporters. "This concrete case has triggered a great number of questions."

Golunov, who works for the independent website Meduza, was beaten and kept in custody for 12 hours without a lawyer after he was stopped by police in Moscow on Thursday, according to his lawyer.

He was transferred to house arrest on Saturday following a public outpouring of support, but he still faces drug dealing charges that could send him to prison for up to 20 years.

Journalist framed?

The 36-year-old investigative reporter was arrested last week over allegations that he manufactured and dealt drugs.

He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

His defence and supporters say the drugs had been planted on him to punish him for his investigations.

Golunov's prompted an unprecedented show of solidarity among Russian journalists, with three top dailies publishing the same front page on Monday.

Kommersant, Vedomosti, and RBK among the most respected daily newspapers in the country, published a joint editorial under the headline "I am/We are Ivan Golunov," calling for a transparent probe into the case.

The papers dismissed the evidence presented in the case against the journalist.