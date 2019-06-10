Up to two million refugees could flee to Turkey if fighting intensifies in north-western Syria as aid funds run dangerously low, the United Nations said on Monday.

Syria's Russian-backed regime forces have been pressing an assault on opposition and rebels in their last major stronghold with air attacks and ground battles that have already forced tens of thousands to leave their homes.

"Our fear is if this continues, and if the numbers continue soaring, and if the conflict intensifies, that we could see really hundreds of thousands, a million, two, heading towards the borders with Turkey," UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Panos Moumtzis said.

The onslaught since April 30, focused mostly on southern parts of Idlib province and adjacent parts of Hama and Latakia, marks the most intense conflict between regime leader Bashar al Assad and his insurgent enemies since last summer.

Moumtzis told Reuters in Geneva that the situation was deteriorating and a deal between Russia and Syria to deescalate the fighting there was effectively no longer in place.