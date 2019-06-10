An ally of Kazakhstan's former president has been named winner of the presidential election in a vote marred by a crackdown on protesters who criticised the result as an orchestrated handover of power.

The Central Election Commission in this Central Asian country said on Monday that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won nearly 71 percent of the vote with all the ballots counted. The results have not yet been formally confirmed.

Tokayev became acting president when Nursultan Nazarbayev, who had led the country since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, abruptly stepped down.

Shortly after Nazarbayev resigned, Kazakhstan's ruling party nominated Tokayev for the presidency.

OSCE criticises detentions