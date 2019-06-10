WORLD
Arson attack against Turkish-owned cars in northern Greece
Police say arsonists poured flammable liquid over the two cars. One is owned by a diplomat working at the Turkish consulate, the other by a Turkish national employed at an international financial institution headquartered in Thessaloniki.
Another four private cars parked nearby were severely damaged in the attack. This file photo from December 27, 2018 shows police officers securing an area following an explosion in Athens, Greece. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
June 10, 2019

Greek authorities say arsonists have targeted two vehicles owned by Turkish nationals, one of them a diplomat, in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, destroying the cars and damaging another four.

Police said the arsonists struck in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, pouring flammable liquid over the two cars. 

One is owned by a diplomat working at the Turkish consulate, the other by a Turkish national employed at an international financial institution headquartered in Thessaloniki.

Another four private cars parked nearby were severely damaged in the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

