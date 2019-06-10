Six men were convicted on Monday over the notorious 2018 gang rape and murder in India-administered Kashmir of an eight-year-old girl from a Muslim nomadic tribe that provoked horror and stoked inter-religious tensions.

The six men from the southern Jammu region escaped the death sentence. However, the court handed three defendants a sentence of life in prison and others five years in jail.

The girl was drugged and held captive in a temple and sexually assaulted for a week before being strangled and battered to death with a stone in January 2018.

Though the rape and killing of the girl in Kashmir had been known about for months, the backlash erupted months later after the charge sheet providing gruesome details of the crime was filed. The incident made national and global headlines, and also heightened communal tensions.

The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a plan to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, the 15-page charge sheet said.

Among those accused were a Hindu priest and police officers, fanning communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims in the area.

"This is a victory of truth," prosecution lawyer M Farooqi told reporters outside the court.

"The girl and her family have got justice today. We are satisfied with the judgment."

The prosecution was seeking the death penalty for three men –– priest Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar –– who were convicted of rape and murder, he said.

Three others, Surinder Kumar, Tilak Raj, and Anand Dutta, were convicted of lesser crimes of destroying evidence.

Two others charged in the case were policemen accused of taking bribes to stifle the case.