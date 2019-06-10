Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader said Monday she had no plans to scrap a controversial plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland, a day after massive crowds came out to oppose the proposal.

The city government is pushing a bill through the legislature that would allow extraditions of suspects to any jurisdiction with which it does not already have an arrangement with – including mainland China.

"This is a very important piece of legislation that will help to uphold justice and also ensure that Hong Kong will fulfil her international obligations in terms of cross-boundary and transnational crimes," chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

Riot police surrounded Hong Kong's parliament after Lam's announcement.

The proposals have sparked an outcry and birthed an opposition that unites a wide cross-section of the city with opponents fearing the law would entangle people in China's opaque and politicised court system.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports.

Pepper-sprayed by the police

What began as a peaceful protest through the centre of the global financial hub descended into violence early on Monday as several hundred protesters clashed with police, who responded with pepper spray before the stand-off ended soon after.

The protest started on Sunday when huge crowds marched in blazing summer heat through the cramped streets of the financial hub's main island in a noisy, colourful demonstration calling on the government to scrap its planned extradition law.

Organisers said as many as a million people turned – by far the largest protest since Hong Kong's 1997 handover to China – presenting Lam with a major political crisis.