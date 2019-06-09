Qatar has been talking to both Iran and the United States about de-escalation, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani told reporters in London on Sunday, urging both sides to meet and find a compromise.

"We believe that at one point there should an engagement – it cannot last forever like this," he said.

"Since they are not willing to engage in further escalation, they should come up with ideas that open the doors."

Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States in recent weeks after Washington reimposed economic sanctions on Iran after unilaterally withdrawing out of a big-power nuclear deal, and sending forces to the Middle East in a show of force to counter what US officials called Iranian threats to US troops and regional interests.

US President Donald Trump antagonised Iran, and dismayed key US allies, last year when he exited a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers under which Tehran curbed its nuclear programme in return for an easing of most international sanctions.

Backing Palestinians

On US-led "peace plan" also called "deal of the century" touted to end Palestine-Israel conflict, Al Thani said Qatar will accept any Middle East peace plan that is acceptable to the Palestinians, also warning that any US-led solution cannot be imposed on Palestinians.

"As far as we see, right now there is a disconnect between the Palestinians and the US," he said.

"Our position remains very firm: We are going to support any plan that the Palestinians are willing to accept."