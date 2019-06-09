A huge peaceful protest in Hong Kong against controversial plans to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland descended into violence early on Monday as police clashed with small pockets of demonstrators outside the city’s parliament.

Organisers said more than a million people took part in the march on Sunday — the largest protest since the city's 1997 handover to China — confronting the city’s pro-Beijing leadership with a major political crisis.

The city government is pushing a bill through the legislature that would allow extraditions to any jurisdiction with which it does not already have a treaty — including mainland China.

The proposals have sparked an outcry and birthed an opposition that unites a wide cross-section of the city.

Sunday saw huge crowds march in blazing summer heat through the cramped streets of the financial hub's main island in a noisy, colourful demonstration calling on the government to scrap its planned extradition law.

The march passed without incident.

But shortly after midnight violence flared as police moved to clear protesters who had vowed to stay overnight outside parliament.

Demonstrators hurl ed bottles and used metal barricades as police moved in moments after the protest permit expired.

Officers used pepper spray hoses to push the crowds back, who shouted "We have a right to protest!"

The demonstrators grabbed what they could to create barricades and block roads near the legislature.

At least one police officer could be seen with blood streaming down his face.

The scenes were reminiscent of 2014 when police used tear gas to disperse pro-democracy demonstrators outside the same building, sparking public anger and setting off two months of demonstration s that took over key intersections of the international finance hub.

Just hours earlier protesters had been celebrating the huge turnout, hoping it would prompt the government into rethinking the law.

"The government cannot ignore these numbers," protester Peter Chan, 21, told AFP. "If they really choose not to response to our demands we will not rule out more action."

For more than six hours on Sunday dense crowds snaked their way through the city chanting "Scrap the evil law!" and "Oppose China extradition!"

The lines of white-dressed demonstrators stretching for miles.

Police, who historically give much lower figures than organisers, put the peak crowd size at 240,000 — still their second highest estimate for attendance at a protest since handover.

The city's population is around 7.3 million and the organiser figure for Sunday’s protest outstripped 2003, when an estimated half a million demonstrators forced the government to shelve a deeply unpopular national security law.

