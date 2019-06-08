WORLD
Twelve bodies of Muslims found in Bosnian war-era mass grave
More than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were butchered by Bosnian Serb forces in the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre, the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II and deemed genocide by international justice.
International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) forensic experts search for human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on December 15, 2015. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
June 8, 2019

The remains of 12 Muslims killed in Bosnia's brutal 1992-95 civil war have been found in a mass grave on a mountain near Sarajevo, Fena news agency said on Saturday.

The war is thought to have left more than 100,000 people dead and over 7,000 people are still missing.

"According to the evidence, they were liquidated while they were trying to go to the Free Territories," or areas under the control of the Bosnian army, Emza Fazlic, the spokeswoman of the Bosnian Institute for Missing Persons, told Fena.

The bodies have been transferred from the grave site at Mt. Igman, west of Sarajevo, to the capital for DNA tests and the results should be available in six to eight weeks, she said.

When the conflict ended, 31,500 people remained missing. 

The bodies of some 25,000 have since been exhumed from mass graves, but few have been found in recent years.

SOURCE:AFP
