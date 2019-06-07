Japan is the third-largest economy in the world, needing a regular supply of energy from reliable sources and routes.

The diversification of energy resources is, therefore, a key pillar of Japan’s energy policy, in particular as it imports most of its oil from the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is Japan’s main oil supplier and besides Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Russia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran supply additional oil. Stability and peace in the region directly affect Japan’s energy security and economy.

Any tension or conflict in the region from which Japan imports energy or on a route it travels may increase the oil price, resulting in a significant negative impact on Japan's economy as well as other major oil importers. Japan is therefore attempting to play an active diplomatic role in the Middle East to decrease the impact of tensions in the region. As the fourth largest consumer and importer of oil in the world, the largest importer of liquid gas (LNG) and the second largest importer of coal after China, it has no choice but to mediate regional Middle Eastern risks.

Japan’s major oil suppliers

In 2018, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the largest suppliers of oil to Japan with Iran coming in sixth. According to Japan's Ministry of Finance, its crude imports from Iran dropped 42 percent in April compared to March, reaching 169,000 barrels a day on average. In March, the country imported an average of 292,000 barrels of oil a day from Iran. In February, Japan's oil imports from Iran reached 76,000 bpd. At the time of Iran's sanctions waivers the government of Japan extended insurance of state-owned oil imports from Iran for one year. This was the Japanese government's move to encourage its refineries to continue importing oil from Iran.

Zarif’s Visit to Japan

During the last few months, Iran has begun to actively lobby diplomatically to increase its relations with major Iranian oil buyers; Iran does not want to lose its share in regional and world oil markets. Last month Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohamad Javad Zarif, visited Tokyo and met with Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe and Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

Taro Kono in his press conference after meeting with Zarid said: “We are very worried about the Middle East and will not hesitate to try to reduce tensions and resolve confrontations.” He emphasised that Iran needs to continue to uphold its commitments under the Iran Nuclear Deal, urging Iran to maintain its implementation. Zarif, at a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, said that Iran continues to honour its commitments under the Iran Nuclear Deal, despite US withdrawal from it. During his trip to Japan, the Iranian foreign minister told reporters that there is no way to negotiate with the United States. Zarif had set the goal of his trip to Japan to confront the "tension" of the United States.

Trump’s Visit to Japan

Japan is one of America's closest allies. President Donald Trump visited Japan recently meeting with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Shinzo Abe. Trump, in his joint press conference with the prime minister, asked Japanese businessmen to make more investments in the US. North Korea and Iran were also major topics which Trump focused on in his meeting with Shinzo Abe. Trump in his visit to Japan, said of Shinzo Abe’s visit to Iran: "I know that both Japan and its prime minister have good relations with Iran. We will see what will happen."