SEOUL — Visit Seoul, South Korea’s vibrant capital, and you immediately recognise the greatest existential threat to North Korea. The latter’s citizens comparing their nation to the Republic of Korea (ROK). After a difficult birth, the ROK has spawned a successful democratic polity and prosperous capitalist economy. In comparison, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or North Korea, is a wreck.

This problem is not new. The South took off economically in the 1960s and held its first truly free presidential election 32 years ago. However, the North Korean authorities were able to largely seal off their nation from others. Access to the rest of the world was highly restricted.

Technology and defections have since undermined the regime’s control. Indeed, most North Koreans have seen at least a few South Korean TV shows, which highlight the vast gulf between the two societies. When I visited the North in 1992, the border guards were most concerned about the books I brought with me. On my 2017 trip they focused on the flash drives that I carried.

How Pyongyang responds to this challenge matters hugely for the future of both Koreas. For years North Korea was viewed as little other than a military threat to its southern neighbour. However, majority opinion among analysts and officials with whom I talked on my recent trip to the South is that Kim Jong-un represents a leadership different in kind, not just degree.

That view is not unanimous. Past North Korean behaviour has given numerous reasons to be skeptical of any pacific claims by any member of the Kim dynasty.

However, most of my interlocutors believed that the North’s Supreme Leader was more supportive of economic reform and interested in diplomatic engagement. Some pointed to his youthful educational sojourn in Switzerland. A mix of policies, statements, and activities offer supportive evidence.

At the same time, virtually no one believed that Kim was prepared to abandon his nuclear arsenal. When one scholar told me he thought there was a small chance, a colleague snorted “Really!?”. At the hawkish end of the spectrum was the view that Kim still hoped to conquer the South. More common was the conclusion that nukes were too useful as a defence against regime change and reward for the military’s support. Even those in his administration appeared to have restrained expectations. Kim might hope to transform his nation into a responsible member of the international community, but it was likely to be one with nuclear weapons.

Still, most of the people I spoke with believed that inter-Korean engagement was worth pursuing. So does the public, though the political opposition has been critical of President Moon Jae-in’s emphasis on inter-Korean cooperation. Rather like the Republican Party and Russia, the South Korean right, which was routed when President Park Geun-hye’s government ingloriously collapsed in a corruption scandal in 2017, cannot easily imagine a world in which North Korea is not an overwhelming threat.

Although Moon’s approval ratings have been trending down, mostly as a result of the ROK’s economic troubles, his opponents so far have been unable to take full advantage of his difficulties. Discredited by Park’s removal from office and subsequent imprisonment, they are divided and disorganised. Much depends on the outcome of next year’s National Assembly elections, which will determine whether he becomes a lame duck. Still, Moon has much at stake in the ongoing negotiations with Kim since seemingly settling the Korean cold war is his greatest achievement after two years in office.

Almost everyone I talked with hoped for détente with Pyongyang. Even those who viewed denuclearisation as unlikely believed engagement was desirable—other than a few holdouts who expected any gains to be transitory, as Kim merely replayed the game of his father and grandfather. While there was no consensus as to the endpoint, most analysts believed that negotiations could reduce tensions and threats.

This belief in turn generated significant animus toward the Trump administration. The collapse of the Hanoi summit shocked most of South Korean officialdom. Expected was a modest agreement including liaison offices, a peace declaration, and some trade of denuclearisation for sanctions relief. The latter, officials and analysts hoped, would remove some barriers to South-North cooperation. For many South Koreans, failure had simply become unthinkable. The shock has only slowly abated.

In private, government officials were no less critical than outside analysts. Many see a potentially evanescent opportunity which, if missed, could result in a return the more confrontational relations of the past. Almost uniformly, other than those who view the North’s outreach as more bane than boon, South Koreans see Washington as the problem.