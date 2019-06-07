Two low-ranking police deserters were among four rebels killed overnight in a gun battle with Indian troops in India-administered Kashmir, police and army said on Friday.

Soldiers laid siege to a residential area in southern Pulwama district, triggering an exchange of fire with armed rebels hiding in a house late Thursday evening.

"One militant was killed in the initial encounter that went on through the night. Three more were killed during early hours today," an Indian police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP news agency on Friday.

"Two were local militants and the other two were identified as SPOs who had gone missing," the police officer said, referring to the two Special Police Officers.

Police defections

The officers had deserted, taking their automatic rifles, a day earlier to join the rebel ranks.

SPOs are the lowest-ranked officers in the state police.

Paid 6,000 rupees ($85) a month, they are mostly deployed for counterinsurgency duties and providing personal security for dignitaries.

Another police officer said the two killed former SPOs had gone for a day of leave to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid al Fitr, but did not report back to duty on Thursday morning.

Many SPOs have deserted the police force in the past to join the rebels in the restive region, including three who were deployed to protect a minister in the local government.

Police seen as tools of New Delhi

As the news of the counterinsurgency operations spread, protests and clashes broke out with hundreds of people trying to get closer to the site of the fighting and save the trapped rebels.

Indian police and troops fired shotguns and tear gas to stop the stone-throwing protesters. No one was immediately reported wounded in the clashes.