The left-leaning bloc led by the Danish Social Democratic's Mette Frederiksen has won elections based on a platform of anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Sabina Yousef a Danish activist, who last year led the campaign to stop Denmark’s ban of the niqab - the face veil some Muslim women wear due to religious conviction- is pessimistic about the political climate in Denmark.

“One would think that being racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic would damage a political career, yet in this year’s elections we have seen people launch a political career based on exactly that,” Yousef told TRT World.

Support for the far-right Danish People’s Party (DP) has more than halved from a 2015 high of 21 percent of the vote to only 8.7 percent.

The New Right party, which was founded in 2015, and considers DP’s policies too lenient won four seats on a platform calling for a complete ban on the headscarf and the mass deportation of migrants.

It will come as bittersweet relief for minorities that parties on the far-right have not done as well as was initially expected. Both parties on the right and left have adopted policies belonging to what was once considered the far-right but is now mainstream.

“Without any hesitation, we have seen politicians compete, on who can lead the harshest policies...since the difference between the left and the right wings are becoming more and more indistinguishable,” said Yousef.

In an interview in 2017, the recently elected left-leaning Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen outlined her wish to close down Muslim schools that teach some 5,000 students.

“We want to close all Muslim free schools,” said Frederiksen adding that the closure of faith schools will only apply to Muslims and not to Jewish or Christian schools. She went on to say: "We must be honest and say that for many years, the Jewish minority has not caused any problems. But we now have many challenges with a large Muslim minority.”

Lawyers in Denmark have pointed out that it could be unconstitutional to target the schools of one particular religious group while allowing other faith-based schools to stay open. However, that doesn’t seem to have deterred Denmark's recently-elected Frederiksen who believes there is an "actual cultural freedom struggle" in Denmark.

Observers have celebrated the decline of the far-right vote, however, underlying this achievement is the role the far-right has played in transforming the rules of politics with political rhetoric that has widely been seen as inflammatory.

The emergence of the Danish Peoples’ Party and it's meteoric rise since 1995 impacted mainstream politics gradually.

“For the past two decades, they've slowly been gaining voters that would traditionally vote for Social Democrats, a historically labour-oriented/left-centre party,” Dr Amani Hassani, a Danish sociologist, told TRT World.

“They've been able to do this mainly based on their welfare ideas that they coupled with ethno-nationalistic politics that has appealed to a large segment of the Danish population,” added Hassani.

The key issues of these elections were the country’s highly prized welfare system, immigration, and climate change.