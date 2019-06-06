Renowned author Arundhati Roy said Trump's visiting the UK is "like a monarch visiting one of his colonies" - referencing when royalty used to visit India during Britain's imperial rule. She goes on to discuss concerns regarding his interest in being in the UK and what exactly he's trying to achieve. Now this consideration is rather important especially since the majority of individuals tend to take his political position as a joke due to the way in which he conducts himself and the bizarre and baseless things he says and does. However we do need to remember that this man is the president of the most powerful country in the world, and his actions create a long-lasting impact on the lives of not only ordinary Americans but also on people across the world.

Therefore when he's making claims and propositions as to who would be fit to hold power in the UK and what should be done regarding the NHS, these things should not be disregarded as just Trump being Trump, as his words carry weight whether they're within 400 characters of a tweet, or being said to the leaders of a country.

Trump is looking out for the interests of himself and a select few, therefore every action he undertakes should be viewed with the intention of furthering those interests. While we may laugh at his audacity, hundreds of thousands of people elected him as president of the United States. Contested topics such as the NHS and Brexit have serious consequences, not only for Britain but other states as well. He stated that the NHS was ‘on the table’, in a post Brexit trade deal with the United States, and further reiterated that May should have ‘sued’ the European Union instead of opting to make any kind of deal. It is quite audacious of him to offer his ‘opinion’ on something that impacts countless individuals and needs to be dealt with carefully, such as demoting the NHS from maintaining it’s standing as a social service to just being ‘on the table’.

Therefore their discussion by people in the highest position of power such as Trump, in such a public manner need to be taken seriously and their impact weighed. With the resignation from power of May and the race for prime minister underway, any commentary made for or against any individual can aid in shaping the outcome of the upcoming election, such as furthering the far-right opinion in the UK or garnering more support for candidates such as Nigel Farage. Trump said of the Brexit Party leader that he “has a lot to offer”, and that he is “a very smart person. They won’t bring him in. Think how well they would do if they did”. And while Trump may not have many supporters in such a diverse city like London, there is more to the UK and other areas in which support for his ideals and politicians like Farage are stronger.

An additional factor to consider is why Trump was invited to the UK on the visit at all. It's no secret that Londoners do not regard the US president highly, as has been evident due to sizeable protests during previous visits. But as state visits are done primarily in order to further the home country's national interest (i.e. the United Kingdom), he would have only been invited due to some foreseeable benefit by the Queen. Perhaps as we all know how Trump conducts himself, there was some anticipation of him spewing his radical views at such a crucial time in British politics, that could further fuel a particular political shift? While the true intentions of his invitation may not be completely evident, we would be unwise to disregard his bold assertions as simply bad social etiquette.