Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi has become a pariah in recent years over her lack of action and silence over Myanmar’s persecution of its mainly Muslim Rohingya minority.

But there appears to be at least one Western leader willing to court her support — Hungary’s populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The pair have seemingly found common ground, sharing concerns over migration and the ‘growing Muslim population’.

A Hungarian government statement issued on Wednesday included pictures of the two greeting each other with gleaming smiles during a meeting in Budapest.

The issue of illegal immigration was at the top of the agenda, according to the official release.

“At the meeting the two leaders highlighted that one of the greatest challenges at present for both countries and their respective regions – South East Asia and Europe – is migration,” the statement said.

“They noted that both regions have seen the emergence of the issue of coexistence with continuously growing Muslim populations.”

Hungary was a key transit route for refugees and migrants trying to reach northern Europe during the refugee crisis, although few decided to stay there.

Myanmar is home to native Muslim minorities, such as the Rohingya, who have roots in the country dating back centuries and does not experience significant inward migration.

Shared fears of Muslims