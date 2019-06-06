Six people have died and dozens are missing after heavy rains triggered a series of landslides in eastern Uganda's mountainous Bududa district, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.

The organisation said that around 50 people were believed missing and 150 houses destroyed after the landslides on Tuesday night in the foothills of Mount Elgon –– an extinct volcano with five major peaks.

The dead included a 73-year-old woman and three children, the Uganda Red Cross said. At least 27 people had been injured with around 350 forced to leave their homes, it added.

"There were multiple landslides," in Bududa district, "but for now Red Cross has concentrated in the worst hit areas," spokeswoman Irene Nakasiita said in a statement.

"The local Red Cross branch volunteers together with the local police joined efforts and retrieved the bodies.

"The affected areas have steep slopes. It is threatening to rain again (and) accessibility is still a challenge," she added.

More deaths were likely due to continuing rainfall and the likelihood of pneumonia in children as well as outbreaks of cholera and diarrhoeal disease, the Red Cross said.

Local lawmaker Godfrey Watenga said the landslides took place late on Tuesday evening.