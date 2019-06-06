WORLD
Denmark's Liberal PM Rasmussen concedes election defeat
Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen says he will resign on Thursday from the post he has held since 2015.
Danish Prime Minister and head of the Liberal Party Lars Loekke Rasmussen arrives at a news conference in downtown Copenhagen, Denmark, May 29, 2019. Picture taken May 29, 2019. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
June 6, 2019

Denmark's Liberal Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen conceded defeat in the country's general election on Wednesday, after preliminary results showed the left-wing opposition bloc had won.

"We had a really good election, but there will be a change of government," Lokke told supporters at an election night rally, after his Liberal party, which has been in power for 14 of the past 18 years, came in second behind the Social Democrats.

"I will go to the queen tomorrow to tender my government's resignation," he said.

With all votes counted, results showed the left-wing bloc, led by the Social Democrats, won 91 seats in parliament, while the right-wing led by Rasmussen took 75 seats following a collapse for the anti-immigrant Danish People's Party.

The far-right party, which provided informal support to Rasmussen's minority government to pass legislation, saw its support more than halved to 8.7 percent.

SOURCE:AFP
