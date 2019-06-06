As diplomacy struggles to find a solution to the war in Syria, civilians in the last rebel-held area of the northwest are preparing to defend themselves.

A group called by locals the "civil resistance committee" was formed last month in western Aleppo.

For the past five weeks, hundreds of people have been killed by Russian jets and Syrian regime artillery, and the fear is the bombardment is in preparation for a full out ground assault.

Volunteers say a ground attack from the Syrian regime, backed by Russia, is inevitable.

TRT World'sObaida Hitto has more.

Air strikes in Idlib

TRT World sources on Wednesday confirmed that Russian and regime warplanes were still carrying out air strikes in Idlib province.

At least five people, including a woman and two children, have been killed in the latest strikes.

Hundreds of air strikes on Idlib have been reported in just the last 48 hours.

In neighbouring Hama, the regime has shelled large areas of trees and fields.

Damascus and anti-regime forces are blaming each other for a scorched earth policy that has set crops on fire and led to food shortages in a region where millions are at risk.

A TRT World team with correspondent Obaida Hitto gained access to the front lines of opposition defences in western Aleppo.

10 killed during Eid - monitor

Meanwhile, air strikes and shelling by regime forces killed 10 civilians in Syria's northwest on Wednesday, as residents marked the holiday of Eid al Fitr, a war monitor said.