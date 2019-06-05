WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians mark 52nd year of Naksa Day amid Israeli occupation
The Naksa or "the day of the setback" refers to the annual commemoration of the 1967 war in which Israel invaded Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
Palestinians mark 52nd year of Naksa Day amid Israeli occupation
Children hold a Palestinian flag next to a section of Israel's separation barrier during a rally marking the 1967 war, which Arabs call the "naksa", or "setback" in Arabic, in the village of Nazlat Issa in the occupied West Bank, June 7, 2007. (File photo) / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 5, 2019

The "Naksa," Arabic for "the setback," refers to the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians as a result of the Israeli invasion of 1967. 

Israel occupied the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip from Egypt, the Golan Heights from Syria and the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan.

Israel brought more than one million Palestinians under its direct control in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. By the end of the war, it had expelled 300,000 Palestinians from their homes.

"While we were running my father-in-law told me that it is better to die in our home than to run away. So we came back," said Beit Safafa resident Lahva Eleyyan who witnessed two wars, the one that followed the creation of Israel in 1948, and the Six Day war in 1967.

RECOMMENDED

Israel claims all of Jerusalem, including the eastern sector captured in the 1967 conflict, as its capital. 

Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of the state they seek in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

TRT World'sMustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from occupied East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term