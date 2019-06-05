Days after this year's "Mass Games" debuted before North Korea's top leadership, the huge pageant has been put on hold after leader Kim Jong-un expressed his dissatisfaction, foreign tour groups said on Wednesday.

This year's show, titled "The Land of the People", had its premiere on Monday and was expected to run until October.

But Kim Jong Un "seriously criticised" the performance creators for "their wrong spirit of creation and irresponsible work attitude," the official KCNA news agency reported. Travel agencies operating tours to the isolated North have since been told that the displays would be "temporarily halted."

Koryo Tours was told that from June 10 "the Mass Games will be paused while some adjustments and alterations take place," general manager Simon Cockerell said.

No timescale for a resumption had been given, he added.

The "Grand Mass Gymnastics and Artistic Performance" features enormous numbers of people –– mostly students and children –– performing synchronised moves.

Behind them, thousands of others turn the coloured pages of books in sequence to create an ever-changing backdrop of giant images rippling across one side of the stadium.