Displaced Syrians struggle to celebrate Eid amid violence
At least 200 regime and Russian air strikes hit northwestern Idlib on Tuesday, killing three people.
Children stand together near hanging clothes in an olive grove in the town of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria May 19, 2019. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
June 5, 2019

Displaced Syrians in the northern Syrian town of Atmeh have taken shelter from a bombing campaign by the regime and Russia at an olive grove where they have spent more than a month.

The Eid holiday marks the end of fasting during Islam's holy month of Ramadan. And it's supposed to be a happy time for Muslims. But the people in Atmeh don't think there is anything to celebrate.

"We don't feel like this is Eid. This is not Eid at all. Eid for us will be when we go back to our homes," says Maryam Mutayr, a Syrian who was displaced from the town of Kafarnbouda at the start of the regime and Russian attacks on the southern Idlib province and northern Hama.

TRT World'sObaida Hitto reports from Atmeh, Syria. 

SOURCE:TRT World
