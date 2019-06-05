Sudan's military ruler on Wednesday offered to resume a dialogue on a transition to democracy, one day after he scrapped all agreements with an opposition alliance.

The offer by the head of Sudan's ruling military council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, came as the number of people killed since security forces stormed a protest camp in Khartoum on Monday rose to 60, according to a medical group linked to the opposition.

In a message for the Muslim Eid al Fitr festival, broadcast on state television, Burhan paid homage to the uprising that began in December and culminated with the military overthrow and arrest of President Omar al Bashir in April.

He was still ready to hand over power to an elected government, he said.

"We in the military council, extend our hands to negotiations without shackles except the interests of the homeland," Burhan said.

Talks between the Transitional Military Council, which has ruled since Bashir was overthrown in April, and the opposition have ground to a halt amid deep differences over who would lead a three-year transition to democracy.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira has more.

UNSC meeting

The UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Sudan after Khartoum's military rulers announced plans to hold elections following a crackdown.

Germany and Britain requested the urgent talks amid international alarm over the violence in Khartoum where security forces broke up weeks of protests against military rule.

"We need urgently a return to the negotiating table," said German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen ahead of the meeting. "Legitimacy cannot come from the barrel of a gun."

The German diplomat dismissed a plan by Sudan's military council to conduct elections within nine months, arguing that conditions were not in place for holding nationwide polls.

"Right now, to call for snap elections is to deny democracy," Heusgen told reporters.

TRT World'sKhalil Charles has more.

China, Russia block UN action on Sudan

China, backed by Russia, blocked a bid at the UN Security Council to condemn the killing of civilians in Sudan and issue a pressing call from world powers for an immediate halt to the violence, diplomats said.

During the closed-door council meeting, Britain and Germany circulated a press statement that would have called on Sudan's military rulers and protesters to "continue working together towards a consensual solution to the current crisis," according to the draft seen by AFP.

But China firmly objected to the proposed text while Russia insisted that the council should await a response from the African Union, diplomats said.