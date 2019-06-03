Divers recovered the bodies on Monday of two more victims who were on a tour boat that capsized and sank in the Danube River after a collision with a river cruise ship, Hungarian officials said.

The grim work brought the accident's death toll to nine, while 19 of the 35 people who were on the sightseeing boat remain missing.

The Hableany (Mermaid) carried 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members when it was struck by the larger cruise ship, near the Hungarian Parliament building in Budapest.

Seven people were confirmed dead hours after the Wednesday sinking, leaving the seven who were rescued as the only confirmed survivors so far.

The agency leading salvage operations said divers found the eighth body in the water on Monday morning during an inspection of the wreck. Korean divers assisting in the search brought to the surface in the afternoon.

Police said a ninth body, belonging to a male, was located Monday night downstream at the village of Harta, 110 kilometres (68 miles) by road from Budapest. The victim's nationality was not revealed.

Relatives of some of the missing South Korean tourists briefly watched the search and salvage manoeuvres from the Margit Bridge, above the accident site in downtown Budapest.

Janos Hajdu, the head of the government agency coordinating search and rescue efforts, said Hungarian and South Koreans divers were working together to locate any bodies possible trapped in the wreckage.

Despite a few test dives last week, the Danube's fast flow, its high springtime water levels and near zero visibility under water have prevented divers from reaching the sunken boat.