Military police and forensics in white overalls were deployed in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Tuesday after a lone gunman went on an overnight shooting spree, killing four security personnel before blowing himself up in an apartment in a residential building.

The rare shooting, in which the gunman used a motorbike to move around, opening fire on police and army vehicles, shook the predominantly Sunni Muslim coastal city on the eve of the Eid al Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Interior Minister Raya El Hassan told reporters that the gunman, identified as Abdul Rahman Mabsout, is a former member of Daesh group and now a "lone wolf." She said the situation was under control.

The shooting began late Monday with Mabsout first firing at a branch of the Lebanese Central Bank, then driving around, shooting at police and later at an army vehicle, killing four.

With police in hot pursuit, opening fire and using tear gas, Mabsout then drove to a residential building, where he shot his way up the stairs and into an empty apartment on the fourth floor and barricaded himself inside.

An hours-long standoff ensued, culminating with security forces storming the apartment. Cornered, Mabsout detonated his explosives vest, killing himself instantly.