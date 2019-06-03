WORLD
3 MIN READ
Swedish court rejects Assange detention request over rape allegation
The ruling means the Swedish prosecutor cannot at this stage request WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition from Britain. He is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for skipping bail.
Swedish court rejects Assange detention request over rape allegation
Swedish Vice Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson comments on Uppsala District Court's decision not to detain WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a press briefing in Uppsala, Sweden. June 3, 2019. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
June 3, 2019

A Swedish court on Monday rejected a request from prosecutors for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be detained in absentia over a 2010 rape allegation.

Assange, an Australian national, is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for skipping bail after spending seven years holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden.

He denies the rape accusation.

Monday's ruling means the Swedish prosecutor cannot at this stage request his extradition from Britain. The United States has already requested Assange's extradition on conspiracy charges. If Britain were to grant that request before Sweden makes its own claim, Assange will be sent to the United States.

Another factor pushing the Swedish prosecutor to act quickly is that the statute of limitations on the alleged rape runs out in August 2020.

However, defence lawyer Per Samuelson argued that Assange's imprisonment in Britain meant there was no flight risk.

"He is in prison for half a year at least, and he is detained on behalf of the United States. So there is no point detaining him in Sweden, too," Samuelson said.

RECOMMENDED

Swedish prosecutors dropped their rape investigation in 2017 but reopened it after Ecuador rescinded its grant of asylum to Assange in April, allowing British police to arrest him.

"The [rape] investigation continues with interviews in Sweden. I will also issue a European Investigation Order in order to interview Julian Assange," prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said in a statement after Monday's ruling.

"No date has been set yet. We will constantly review the state of the investigation."

The United States wants Assange extradited on charges relating to the public release by WikiLeaks of a cache of secret documents, including assessments of foreign leaders, wars and security matters.

On May 23, US authorities widened the scope of criminal charges against him to include espionage.

Britain's interior minister will have the final say on whether to extradite Assange to Sweden, the United States or neither.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term