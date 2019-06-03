China must "sincerely repent" for the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Tiananmen Square three decades ago, Taiwan said on Monday, as a Chinese newspaper said nobody in China was interested in dragging up the past.

Tuesday marks 30 years since Chinese troops opened fire to end the student-led unrest. Chinese authorities ban any public commemoration of the event on the mainland and have never released a full death toll. Estimates from human rights groups and witnesses range from several hundred to several thousand.

"China has to sincerely repent for the June 4 incident and proactively push for democratic reforms," Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement likely to infuriate China.

"We earnestly admonish the Chinese authorities to face up to the historical mistake, and sincerely apologise as soon as possible."

The council said Beijing had been telling lies to cover up the events of 1989 and distorting the truth.

While there was no immediate response from Beijing, the widely read tabloid the Global Times said in an editorial on the website of its English-language edition that June 4 had "immunised China against turmoil".

"Merely afflicting China once, the incident has not become a long-term nightmare for the country," the paper, published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said.

"It has become a faded historical event, rather than an actual entanglement," it added, blasting dissidents and those outside the country who keep talking about it.

"However, all these noises will have no real impact on Chinese society. The actions of the external forces are completely in vain."

The far more well-read Chinese-language version of the paper did not carry the editorial.

Beijing has increased government suppression of rights activism, pushing the demonstrators' original goals further away than ever.

Democratic Taiwan tends to use the Tiananmen Square anniversary to criticise China and call for it to face up to what it did. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its sacred territory, to be taken back by force if necessary.