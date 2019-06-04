The death from Sunday’s car bombing in northwestern Syria has risen to 21, the White Helmets civil defence agency said Monday.

At least 45 people were also injured during the explosion, the White Helmets added.

Four children were among those killed in the explosion in Azaz, a city that plays a critical role in Turkey's military operations in Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"Many people were leaving evening prayers when the explosion happened," Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.

The incident took place at a market in the opposition-held city of Azaz, near the Turkish border.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bombing comes one day after a similar explosion killed 10 people and wounded 20 in the northeastern city of Raqqa.

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northern Syria have liberated the region from the YPG and DAESH terrorists, including Al Bab, Afrin, and Azaz, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence there to return home.