Andrea Nahles said on Sunday she would resign as the leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), raising new doubts about the durability of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition with the centre-left party.

Merkel's Christian Democrats and the SPD both bled support in last week's European elections as voters turned away from mainstream political parties, eroding support for a ruling coalition that already came close to falling apart last year.

Nahles, whose SPD is a junior coalition partner in Merkel's ruling alliance, said she would resign as party leader on Monday and step down as head of the SPD's parliamentary group on Tuesday.

"The discussions within the parliamentary faction and feedback from within the party have shown me that I no longer have the necessary support to carry out my duties," Nahles said in a statement released by the SPD.

The "grand coalition" is due to rule until 2021 but Nahles' resignation could trigger the SPD's early exit, forcing Merkel to call snap elections, to lead a minority government, or to seek an alliance with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats.

"The election for the party leadership is likely to be a vote on the grand coalition," said Henrik Enderlein, president of the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin. "Whoever runs will have to answer the crucial question of whether to participate in the government.

"New elections later this year are not excluded," Enderlein added.

"A minority government at the end of the era Merkel could possibly be an interim solution."

The turmoil within the SPD comes as Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) faces its own struggles.

Germany's Greens have overtaken the conservatives to become the most popular party in Germany, an opinion poll on Saturday showed, with SPD support hitting an all-time low.

CDU leader and Merkel's heir apparent Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called on the SPD to ensure Germany has a stable and functioning government.

"I am assuming that the SPD will make its personnel decisions quickly and that the Grand Coalition's ability to act will not be impaired," she said on Sunday.