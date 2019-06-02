Clashes erupted between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli forces at East Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday during a settler tour at the flashpoint site, according to Palestinian officials.

"Some 1,179 Jewish extremists stormed the compound since morning," Omar Kiswani, director of Al Aqsa Mosque, told Anadolu Agency.

"In a massive violation of the holy month of Ramadan, the settlers broke into the compound through Al Mugharbah gate under the protection of Israeli police," he said.

Hundreds of worshippers chanted Allahu Akbar (God is the Greatest) in an expression of anger as settlers were allowed into the compound, the Jerusalem Waqf (religious endowments) Agency said in a statement.

Israeli police assault worshippers

Israeli police chased and assaulted a number of worshippers, including a mosque guard and banned medics from providing medical help, the agency said.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, Israeli police fired teargas and stun bombs and chased worshippers as far as the entrance to the southern building, where the worshippers barricaded.