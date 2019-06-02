Israeli strikes targeting Syria on Sunday left 10 people dead, including three Syrian regime soldiers and seven foreign fighters, a war monitor said.

They were killed in missile strikes close the to capital Damascus where Syrian regime's troops, Iranian forces and Hezbollah fighters are stationed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It did not specify the nationalities of the foreign fighters killed.

Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed it had attacked Syrian military positions in response to rockets fired from Syria at Mount Hermon in the occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli military said there were no reports of casualties or damage. Israeli media said that sirens warning of incoming rockets were not activated.