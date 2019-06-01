At least ten people were killed and 20 wounded on Saturday in a suicide car bomb attack in Raqqa, a former Daesh stronghold in north Syria, a Britain-based rights watchdog said.

The explosion claimed the lives of five civilians and five militants of the US-backed PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia who were battling Daesh in Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The attack, for which no one has claimed responsibility, was preceded by a bomb explosion that left several people wounded in another part of the city frequently targeted by the Daesh group, said the SOHR.

"The car bomb attack was targeting an SDF position," SOHR director Rami Abdel Rahmane told AFP. The explosion took place at the al Naim square where Deash had carried out beheadings when it was in control of the city.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed. Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.