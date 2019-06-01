TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey nabs 20 Daesh suspects for plotting terror acts
Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says two of the Daesh suspects detained are believed to have been plotting imminent terror acts.
Turkey nabs 20 Daesh suspects for plotting terror acts
In this file photo, police officers take security measures as people take part in International Workers' Day, also known as May Day celebrations in Ankara, Turkey. (May 1, 2019) / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 1, 2019

Turkish security forces caught 20 Daesh suspects in countrywide operations, two of whom are believed to have been preparing to carry out imminent terror acts in the country, Turkey's Interior Minister said on Saturday.

"A total of 18 people planning [terror] acts have been caught in various provinces with their arms," Suleyman Soylu said speaking at an opening ceremony in Istanbul's Tuzla district.

Soylu added that two other alleged terror act plotters who were caught are believed to have been getting ready to carry out imminent attacks. 

RECOMMENDED

"We also revealed where and how they had been planning [a terror act], and we also detected how close they had been," Soylu said.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organisation has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'The future is you': Erdogan launches TRT Genc youth channel
Germany backs Türkiye's role in European security after high-level talks in Berlin
Türkiye: Syria's security inseparable from our own
Wi-Fi prank triggers bomb scare on Turkish Airlines flight; plane lands safely in Barcelona
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options