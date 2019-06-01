The captain of a river cruise ship that collided with a smaller sightseeing vessel was charged on Saturday over the accident in Budapest that killed seven South Korean tourists and left 21 missing.

The Mermaid carrying mainly South Korean tourists overturned and sank late on Wednesday, seconds after colliding with the Viking Sigyn cruise on a busy stretch of the Danube in the heart of Budapest.

Spokesman for the police Kristof Gal said on Saturday they were identified seven confirmed South Korean victims of the accident by finger and palm prints, with the cooperation of the South Korean authorities and their relatives.

The Sigyn's Ukrainian captain was charged Saturday, a Budapest court official told AFP, but gave no further details.

The 64-year-old was detained Thursday for questioning for "endangering waterborne traffic resulting in multiple deaths", police said at the time.

The captain's lawyer, Balazs Toth, said the court had granted bail, but prosecutors were appealing it so his client remained detained.

"My client has not changed his statement made as a witness. He insists that he has not made any error," his other lawyer, Gabor Elo, told reporters after the hearing.

Four-country search

Near the accident site, a floating crane has been erected, as well as a small pier for use by divers.

But with the Danube swollen after weeks of rain, the strong current has complicated plans to lift the wreck, and the prospects of finding any more survivors are seen as very slim.