The head of the Lebanon's Hezbollah group warned on Friday that if there was a war against Iran the whole Middle East region would "erupt", amid escalating US-Iranian tensions.

"[US President Donald] Trump, his administration, and his intelligence know well that any war on Iran will not remain confined to Iran's borders," Hassan Nasrallah said.

"Any war on Iran will mean the whole region will erupt," said the head of the Iran-backed group in a televised speech, explaining that such a war was therefore unlikely.

"And any American forces and American interests will be permissible," as a target, he said.

Hezbollah is listed as a "terrorist group" by the United States, and has fought several wars with US-ally Israel to the south of Lebanon.

In 2006, Israel had launched a war against Hezbollah during which at least 1,200 people, mostly Lebanese civilians, were killed.

Nasrallah on Friday also slammed a proposed US peace deal to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that Trump has dubbed "the deal of the century".

"It's a void deal... a historic crime," he said of the plan, that has already been rejected by the Palestinians as it is expected to largely favour Israel.

"This deal is a loss of Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic rights," Nasrallah said.

The Muslim Brotherhood and Iran have also rejected the US 'peace plan.'